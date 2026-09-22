After more than a year, Sidharth Malhotra returns to the big screen with The Vvaan and for the first time, he’s paired opposite Tamannaah Bhatia. The forest-themed entertainer has caught attention for its subject, casting, family-friendly content and also because it’s a rare film to showcase the Chhath Puja celebrations. The censor process of the film has been completed on time and in this article, Bollywood Hungama will exclusively focus on the same.

EXCLUSIVE: The Vvaan becomes a rare ‘NO CUTS’ film; CBFC clears Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia starrer untouched

Almost every film is subjected to some cut or modifications by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). But The Vvaan has emerged as a pleasant exception. The Examining Committee of the CBFC did not ask for a single cut or any audio or visual modification. At times, the CBFC also asks makers to mention the title and credits in the language of the film or add an anti-drug ticker or advertisement at the beginning and during the intermission. Interestingly, even these changes were not sought in the case of The Vvaan, and it was granted a clean U/A 16+ certificate.

The censor certificate was handed over to the makers of The Vvaan on September 22. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 136.25 minutes. In other words, The Vvaan is 2 hours, 16 minutes and 25 seconds long. Bollywood Hungama has also learned that while the first half is shorter, at 1 hours and 4 minutes, the post-interval portion’s run time is 1 hours and 12 minutes.

An industry insider commented, “This is not entirely unexpected. The makers seem to have told the story they wanted to while keeping the violence and romance in check. Even the dialogues must have been written appropriately. In such a scenario, there was probably little reason for the CBFC to ask for any cuts or modifications.”

The Vvaan is Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms in association with Arunabh Kumar's TVF Motion Pictures and Niraj Kothari's 11:11 Productions. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, it releases in cinemas on September 25.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia bring their dance moves to The Vvaan’s ‘Thummak Thummak’; song out now

More Pages: The Vvaan Box Office Collection

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