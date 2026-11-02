Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta’s wife, Anuradha Lekhi Gupta, has issued a statement requesting privacy for their children following a video from his funeral that went viral on social media. The statement, shared by filmmaker Milap Zaveri, addressed the family’s grief following Gupta’s sudden demise and explained that their children were distressed by the presence of paparazzi during the difficult time.

Sanjay Gupta’s wife BREAKS silence on daughter’s middle finger gesture at funeral, requests privacy for children: “Kindly excuse them, and…”

Sanjay Gupta died on October 30, 2026, after suffering a fatal head injury in an accidental fall at his Versova residence in Mumbai. His last rites were performed the following day.

Anuradha Lekhi Gupta addresses viral video involving daughter

The statement comes after a video purportedly showing Gupta’s daughter, Dalai, making a middle-finger gesture towards photographers outside his funeral circulated on social media. The clip showed a girl seated inside a car with her face covered by a hoodie as photographers gathered around the vehicle.

Addressing the incident, Anuradha explained that their children had grown up away from media attention and were not accustomed to the paparazzi culture. She said, “Having grown up away from the glare of the limelight and the intrusive nature of paparazzi culture, they were deeply distressed by the sudden intrusion into their privacy at such a difficult time. In their grief and anguish, some of their reactions may have been directed towards certain members of the media. I sincerely regret any hurt this may have caused.”

She further requested people to understand the children's reactions in the context of their loss rather than judge them for their behaviour. “I humbly request everyone to understand these reactions for what they truly are, the expressions of grieving children struggling to come to terms with an irreparable loss,” Anuradha added.

Anuradha requests people to delete videos involving children

In her statement, Anuradha also appealed to members of the media and the public to refrain from circulating the footage and remove content that could have a lasting emotional impact on the children. “I request you to kindly excuse them, and appeal to everyone to delete any content that may leave lasting emotional scars on their young minds. Please allow them the privacy, compassion and space they need to grieve the loss of their father,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milap Zaveri (@milapzaveri)

Anuradha Lekhi Gupta expresses gratitude for condolences

Beginning her statement by acknowledging the family's loss, Anuradha thanked relatives, friends, fans and members of the media for their support and condolences. She also confirmed the circumstances surrounding her husband's death, stating, “Sanjay suffered a fatal head injury in an accidental fall, which led to his untimely demise.”

Remembering his relationship with their children, she added, “Sanjay loved his family and children immensely. Our children are adolescents who have suddenly lost their beloved father.”

Anuradha signed off by thanking everyone for their understanding and requesting that the family be given the space to cope with their loss.

Also Read: Bollywood celebs mourn the demise of crime saga filmmaker Sanjay Gupta

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