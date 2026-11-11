Rohit Shetty clarifies his social media presence after fake post about Gaurav Gupta’s Bigg Boss 20 roast goes viral: “My only official social media presence is on Instagram”

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has issued a clarification regarding his official social media accounts after a post allegedly shared by him about comedian Gaurav Gupta’s roast of Bigg Boss 20 contestants Scout OP and Love Gill gained attention online. The filmmaker has now addressed the speculation, making it clear that he is not active on every social media platform.

Rohit Shetty clarifies his social media presence after fake post about Gaurav Gupta’s Bigg Boss 20 roast goes viral: “My only official social media presence is on Instagram”

Taking to Instagram, Rohit clarified that it is the only platform where he maintains an official social media presence. He also specifically stated that he does not have accounts on Facebook or X (formerly Twitter), cautioning people against mistaking profiles impersonating him for his official accounts.

Rohit wrote, “I would like to clarify that my only official social media presence is on Instagram. I am not present on Facebook or X.”

The filmmaker also addressed the circulation of unauthorised profiles using his name and identity. Warning users against engaging with such accounts, he said, "Any account or profile claiming to be me on these platforms is fake and unauthorised."

Reiterating his request, Rohit urged people not to associate any content shared through these profiles with him. “I request everyone to not engage with such accounts or consider any content posted through them as coming from me. Thank you for your understanding and continued support,” he wrote.

Rohit's clarification comes amid discussions surrounding a post attributed to him that began circulating online following Gaurav Gupta's roast of Bigg Boss 20 contestants Scout OP and Love Gill. The viral post appeared to take a stand against humour that crosses the line into personal insults. It reportedly carried the message, "Friendly roasting theek hai par roasting ke naam par kisi ka mazaak udaana band hona chahiye."

The post further stated, “Hansana achhi baat hai, lekin kisi ko rulakar ya insult karke hansna nahi. Respect everyone!”

The alleged post was being linked to Gaurav's jokes about Scout OP's relationship with his girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, as well as his equation with fellow contestant Love Gill. As the message gained traction, several social media users speculated that Rohit had indirectly commented on the comedian's performance.

However, with his latest clarification, the filmmaker has distanced himself from the Facebook and X profiles circulating such content, reiterating that Instagram remains his only official social media platform.

Also Read : Rohit Shetty advises YUNG DSA on Bigg Boss 20: “I want you to play solo now”

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