Nora Fatehi appeared before the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Wednesday as a prosecution witness in the Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) case against Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Her appearance before Additional Sessions Judge Gagandeep Singh came after the court had summoned her twice. On an earlier date, Fatehi had sought exemption from appearing, following which the court reportedly expressed displeasure over her absence and cautioned her, saying, “Don’t take the court for granted.” According to the defence, proceedings were also delayed on Wednesday before she arrived.

Nora Fatehi’s appearance in Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case comes under scrutiny as defence prepares for cross-examination

The same story, untested

During her deposition, Fatehi reportedly reiterated her account that she had been engaged as an artiste for a charity event in Chennai in December 2020 and had not received any payment for it. However, the defence has questioned this version, pointing to her earlier statements to investigating agencies, as reported in the media, concerning a luxury handbag, a phone and a BMW car allegedly linked to the same event.

The defence maintains that these aspects have not yet been examined through cross-examination and will be raised during the proceedings.

A witness today is not immune tomorrow

Fatehi's team has maintained that she is appearing in the matter only as a witness. Responding to this, the defence has referred to Section 319 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which allows a trial court to proceed against another person, including someone appearing as a witness, if evidence presented during the trial indicates their involvement in an offence.

In a statement, Advocate Anant Malik, counsel for Sukesh Chandrashekhar, said, “Nobody disputes that Ms. Fatehi has been summoned as a witness. But a summons is not a certificate of innocence, and it is certainly not a licence to treat the Court’s time as optional. The Hon’ble Court itself had to remind her not to take it for granted. What the public has heard today is a handful of rehearsed lines. Cross-examination is where that story will be tested. The defence will place documents and material before the Hon’ble Court, and if that material shows her role was larger than she admits, we will seek appropriate orders, strictly in accordance with law, including under Section 319 CrPC. Celebrity or not, every witness stands equal before the law.”

The defence further stated that it has full faith in the court and the trial process, adding that its arguments will be presented through evidence and cross-examination. The statement was issued by the office of Advocate Anant Malik, who represents Sukesh Chandrashekhar in the case.

Also Read : Nora Fatehi summoned as witness in Sukesh Chandrashekhar Rs. 200 crore extortion case; court grants exemption, sets November 6 hearing

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