On Saturday actor Irrfan Khan’s mother passed away in Jaipur during these troubled times of a lockdown. Irrfan couldn’t be present for his mother’s last rites. It is presumed that he is abroad getting medical attention for his prolonged illness.

Apparently he has flown back to the UK for treatment after the completion of Angrezi Medium. But what kind of medical attention could Irrfan be getting during these times of the Coronavirus? More importantly, being unwell himself how has Irrfan taken this bereavement?

Deepak Dobriyal a very close friend of the actor and the last to have worked with him in Angrezi Medium, says, “I heard about Irrfan’s mother. It is really sad. I haven’t spoken to Irrfan bhai for five months.”

Shoojit Sircar who worked with Irrfan in Piku says, “I don’t know where he is. I haven’t spoken to him yet.”

