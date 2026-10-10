Ranveer Singh brings home a Rs. 1.95 crore electric luxury sedan; all you need to know about his BMW i7

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has added a new luxury car to his garage, with the actor taking delivery of the BMW i7 50 xDrive, the all-electric version of the German automaker’s flagship 7 Series sedan. The luxury electric car is priced at Rs. 1.95 crore (ex-showroom), making it a significant addition to the actor’s already impressive collection of automobiles.

Ranveer Singh brings home a Rs. 1.95 crore electric luxury sedan; all you need to know about his BMW i7

The acquisition comes shortly after Ranveer was unveiled as BMW India’s brand ambassador and introduced the company’s latest 7 Series range at a launch event in New Delhi in September. The actor’s association with the brand now gets an interesting personal touch, with the star bringing home one of its flagship electric offerings.

The BMW i7 50 xDrive M Sport combines the presence and comfort expected from a flagship luxury sedan with the benefits of an all-electric powertrain. The model produces 455 hp and 600 Nm of torque, with a claimed 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 5.5 seconds. It features a 112.5 kWh battery pack and offers a claimed driving range of up to 728 km on the WLTP cycle.

The car also places considerable emphasis on passenger comfort and in-cabin technology. Its features include a large rear-seat entertainment screen, a premium Bowers & Wilkins sound system, executive lounge seating and an upgraded infotainment setup. The new i7 is locally manufactured at BMW Group’s Chennai facility, making India the only country outside Germany to produce the electric flagship.

For Ranveer, whose larger-than-life personality often extends to his automobile choices, the i7 represents a move towards electric luxury without compromising on performance or road presence. With its imposing design, technology-led cabin and all-electric credentials, the BMW is a fitting addition to the actor’s collection.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh calls Captain Smit Machchhar ‘Captain Courageous’ after Flydubai mid-air incident

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