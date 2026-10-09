Actor Ronit Roy has leased a commercial office space in Mumbai’s Andheri West for a total rent of approximately Rs 1.39 crores over a five-year period. The transaction adds to the actor’s reported real estate holdings in the city, where he also owns a residential apartment in Versova.

Ronit Roy leases Andheri west office space for Rs 1.39 crores over five yearsi

According to a Business Standard report citing property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, the office measures 950 square feet and is situated on the fourth floor of Vastu Prestige, near City Mall in Andheri West.

The leave-and-licence agreement was registered on June 12, with the lease commencing on July 10. The agreement will remain valid until July 9, 2031, covering a total tenure of 60 months.

As per the report, the commercial premises have been leased to Kerawi Care (OPC) Private Limited, represented by its director, Vandana Verma. Roy is listed as the licensor in the agreement, while the company is the licensee.

The office space carries a monthly rent of Rs 2.1 lakhs, while the security deposit has been set at Rs 6.5 lakhs. The total rent payable over the five-year period amounts to Rs 1,39,24,584. The agreement also provides for an annual rent escalation of 5%, along with a lock-in period of 36 months for both parties.

The terms further specify the division of property-related expenses between the parties. Roy, as the licensor, will be responsible for property taxes, maintenance charges and non-occupancy charges. Meanwhile, the tenant will pay electricity bills according to actual consumption. The report also noted that the agreement does not mention any designated car parking space for the office.

This is not the actor’s first reported real estate transaction in Mumbai. According to a Hindustan Times report citing property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com, Roy purchased a 4,258-square-foot apartment in the Lodha Versova project in 2024 for Rs 18.94 crores. The property reportedly came with four car parking spaces.

A separate Economic Times report published in September 2026 stated that Roy and his family reside in Versova, where they expanded their home over the years by acquiring adjoining apartments.

Apart from his acting career, Roy is known for his roles as Mihir Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Rishabh Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He also owns Ace Security and Protection, a security agency that has reportedly served several prominent Bollywood personalities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. The agency also provided protection to Saif Ali Khan following the attack on the actor.

Also Read : Rohit Roy shares goofy gym moments with brother Ronit Roy; watch

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