Actor Ranveer Singh has praised Captain Smit Machchhar for his actions during a mid-air emergency involving Flydubai flight FZ1073.

Ranveer Singh calls Captain Smit Machchhar ‘Captain Courageous’ after Flydubai mid-air incident

The flight was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30 when it was diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, following a violent confrontation in the cockpit. Captain Smit Machchhar sustained injuries during the incident but managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to intervene and help bring the situation under control.

The aircraft, which was carrying over 170 people, was subsequently brought under control and landed safely. The incident drew attention to the captain’s actions during the emergency.

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram Stories to share a picture of Captain Machchhar and acknowledge his bravery. The actor wrote, “CAPTAIN COURAGEOUS”, accompanied by a salute emoji and the Indian flag emoji.

Through his social media post, Ranveer expressed his appreciation for the captain’s actions during the incident.

The Flydubai incident has since drawn attention to the events aboard the flight and the actions taken by the cockpit crew and passengers before the aircraft landed safely in Saudi Arabia.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: CBFC orders 45-50 cuts for Dhurandhar The Revenge’s TV Premiere; U/A 16+ version is 10 minutes shorter

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.