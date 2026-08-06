Sony Pictures' international distribution deal was announced earlier, but the latest update shines the spotlight on the film's unprecedented global release scale.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has achieved another major milestone ahead of its release. The makers have unveiled the English lip-synced trailer while confirming that the epic will release across 50,000 screens in international markets, making it one of the biggest global rollouts ever planned for an Indian film.

Ramayana set for historic global rollout across 50,000 international screens; English trailer unveiled

The massive overseas release underlines the makers' ambition to position Ramayana as a global cinematic event, significantly expanding its reach beyond traditional Indian diaspora markets.

Ramayana targets record-breaking international release

According to the latest announcement, Ramayana will be distributed internationally across 50,000 screens, an unprecedented figure for an Indian film. The scale is expected to help the mythological epic reach audiences across multiple territories simultaneously.

While Sony Pictures' association as the international distributor had already been announced earlier, the focus has now shifted to the film's extraordinary release footprint, which is among the largest ever for an Indian production.

Alongside the announcement, the makers also released the English lip-synced trailer, offering international audiences a glimpse of the ambitious adaptation.

Two-part epic to release across two Diwalis

Produced by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana will be released as a two-part cinematic saga.

The first installment is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on November 6, 2026, coinciding with Diwali, while the second part is slated for a Diwali 2027 release.

Also Read: CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurates Namit Malhotra’s Prime One; says, “I will be disappointed if Academy Award doesn’t come to Ramayana”

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