Sanjay Leela Bhansali is gearing up to wrap up shooting for his most ambitious romantic drama Love and War by the end of August. While Vicky Kaushal has already wrapped up shooting for the film, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expected to shoot for another 20 days through the month. Excitement is mounting ahead of the release of this epic saga, as fans have been constantly demanding updates from the producers.

SCOOP: Love & War begins on Independence Day! Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal’s FIRST LOOKS to drop on August 15

Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be unleashing the character posters of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal from Love and War on August 15. "Love And War is the most ambitious film of Indian Cinema, with a casting coup bringing together Ranbir, Alia and Vicky. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to introduce the world to his epic on August 15, building up for the film's theatrical release on the Republic Day 2027 weekend," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source further informs that SLB could also bring an immersive announcement video for the film, serving as a motion poster with grand visuals of Love and War. "It's work in progress, and he might or might not reveal the looks in video format. While character posters are locked, one still awaits clarity on this new format of announcement," the source tells us further.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love and War is scheduled to release on January 22, 2027. The magnum opus is mounted on a budget of Rs. 300 crores, excluding print and publicity, making it the most expensive film of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's career.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal go viral in air force uniforms as behind-the-scenes photos from Love and War surface

More Pages: Love and War Box Office Collection

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