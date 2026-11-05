On July 3, 2025, the makers of Ramayana unveiled the film’s first asset, significantly amplifying the buzz surrounding the much-awaited magnum opus. The announcement also confirmed that while the first part would arrive in cinemas on Diwali 2026, the sequel was scheduled for a Diwali 2027 release. However, on October 23, Bollywood Hungama exclusively broke the news that Ramayana 2 had been postponed by a year to Diwali 2028. The report went viral and sparked considerable discussion among fans and trade circles.

Ramayana ends with a BIG SURPRISE: Makers CONFIRM Diwali 2028 release for Part 2

Now, Bollywood Hungama’s exclusive scoop has been proven 100% accurate. The first part of Ramayana concludes on a spectacular note, following which the makers reveal the release date of the sequel. The slate officially confirms that Ramayana 2 will arrive in cinemas on Diwali 2028, exactly as reported by Bollywood Hungama on October 23.

Interestingly, this isn't the only Bollywood Hungama exclusive that has turned out to be accurate. We were also among the first to reveal that Sunny Deol’s much-awaited appearance as Lord Hanuman would be reserved for the concluding moments of the first part. True to our report, the superstar makes a grand entry as Lord Hanuman while the end credits roll, providing a rousing finale and setting the stage for an even grander second instalment.

On September 1, Bollywood Hungama had published an exclusive report in which a source revealed, “The idea is to leave the audience on a massive high, much like the ending of the first Baahubali. The ‘Kattappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara?’ moment created tremendous curiosity and considerably amplified the excitement for the second film. Similarly, the makers of Ramayana are hoping that the introduction of Lord Hanuman at the end of Part 1 will create a frenzy in cinemas and leave audiences eagerly waiting for the sequel.”

With Sunny Deol’s grand introduction and the confirmation of the Diwali 2028 release date, the makers have ensured that the anticipation surrounding Ramayana 2 begins well before the curtains come down on the first part.

Also Read: Ramayana follows Mard’s 41-year-old Diwali strategy: Can Ranbir Kapoor recreate Amitabh Bachchan’s BOX OFFICE HISTORY?

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