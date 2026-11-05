The much-awaited Ramayana has finally released in cinemas and, as expected, the film is dominating headlines everywhere. Previews have been underway in India for the past few days, and the reactions have further raised the expectations of the makers as well as the trade. Interestingly, the film ends on a high note with the much-awaited entry of superstar Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

CONFIRMED: Sunny Deol makes a ROCKING entry as Lord Hanuman during Ramayana’s end credits

Sunny Deol’s entry is expected to be a major mass-appeal moment and could lead to a frenzy in cinemas. This crucial sequence unfolds while the end credits roll, setting the stage beautifully for an equally exciting second part.

Interestingly, Bollywood Hungama was among the first to inform readers that Sunny Deol would appear only in the end of the first part. On September 1, we published an article in which a source had revealed, “Sunny Deol appears in Ramayana Part 1 only towards the very end. In fact, the film concludes with his appearance. It could either be the final scene before the end credits roll or be presented as a mid-credit or post-credit sequence…The idea is to leave the audience on a massive high, much like the ending of the first Baahubali. The ‘Kattappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara?’ moment created tremendous curiosity and considerably amplified the excitement for the second film. Similarly, the makers of Ramayana are hoping that the introduction of Lord Hanuman at the end of Part 1 will create a frenzy in cinemas and leave audiences eagerly waiting for the sequel.”

Also Read: Allu Arjun extends support to Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and team Ramayana ahead of November 5 release

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