With a lot of buzz revolving around Pathaan, fans cannot wait for this comeback vehicle of Shah Rukh Khan. On the other hand, filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, who is known for films like Ghayal, Damini, Andaz Apna Apna, among others, will be coming up with an unconventional film inspired by real life events, Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh. The film talks about the ideological battle between Nathuram Godse and Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi that is set against the backdrop of India’s partition in 1947. At the trailer launch of this biological drama, Santoshi addressed the upcoming clash with Pathaan as both the films will be releasing on the same date.

Rajkumar Santoshi opens up on clash of Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh with Pathaan; says, “Ours is not a song-dance kind of film”

Talking about the clash with Pathaan, the director of Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh, Rajkumar Santoshi said, “Hamare film jis tarah ke subject mein ruchi lete hai, iss tareeke film dekhna pasand karte hai is very different - dono apni tarah ki film hai. toh kabhi iss cheez ka tension nahi leta. There is only focus. arjun ki nazar humesha machli ki aankh pe rehti hai. Mujhe abhi yaad aaya ki Pathaan bhi tabhi aa rahi hai. (Our film is for the kind of people who have an interest in such kind of subjects and films. Both films are quite different from each other. So I never take tension about such kind of films. It is all about focus like the way Arjun was only focused on the fish’s eye. In fact, I just remembered that Pathaan is also releasing at the same time).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)



Furthermore, in the same breath, Santoshi also went on to appreciate the nature of Shah Rukh Khan. He added, “Bahut achhe insaan hai, bahut mehnati actor hai, meri toh shubkaamnayein hongi unke saath, Yash Raj bahut badi banner hai, bahut reputed company hai, woh unki film hai, unki apni fan following hai (He is a very good person and very hardworking. I wish him the best. Yash Raj is a very big banner and it is a reputed company. It is their film and they have their own kind of fan following).”

Coming to the release dates, Pathaan, which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles, is slated to release on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Meanwhile, Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh will hit the big screens on January 26, on the occasion of Republic Day.

Also Read: Pathaan Row: Swara Bhaskar comments on ‘Besharam Rang’ controversy; says, “Politicians should focus on their work and not on actresses’ clothes”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.