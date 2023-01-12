Karan Johar recently revealed on Masters’ Union’s Business Of Bollywood podcast how the film was a hit but the cost of promoting the movie and other aspects were higher to recover

Karan Johar is one of the most prolific filmmakers in India. The actor has introduced so many new faces to the industry. Back in 2012, he introduced three new faces – Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra with his directorial Student Of The Year. While all three actors have carved their own way since their debut, Karan Johar recently revealed how he lost money with SOTY. Karan Johar recently revealed on Masters’ Union’s Business Of Bollywood podcast how the film was a hit but the cost of promoting the movie and other aspects were higher to recover costs.

Karan Johar reveals Alia Bhatt – Varun Dhawan – Sidharth Malhotra starrer Student Of The Year was a hit but he lost money: ‘We were down Rs. 15-20 crore’

“Sometimes there are movies that do really well in terms of perception but they haven’t done well economically,” Karan Johar said.

Karan recalled how the film did business over Rs. 70 crores at the box office and did well overseas. He said, “I had spent like crazy on that film. We were down Rs. 15-20 crore on that film.” The filmmaker was sure about the actors will flourish in their careers. Dharma Productions had signed three-film contracts with each star. He said that after Hasee Toh Phasee, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and 2 States, the budgets were “at subsidized numbers because that was as our contract so eventually that shortfall actually got covered.”

Alia Bhatt went on to star in several Dharma Production projects including Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, 2 States, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Dear Zindagi, and Kalank. Varun Dhawan collaborated with the production house on Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Kalank and Jugjugg Jeeyo. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra did Hasee Toh Phasee, Brothers, Baar Baar Dekho, Shershaah, and the upcoming movie Yodha.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is set for his next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film releases in April 2023.

