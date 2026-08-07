Priyanka Chopra Jonas has added another major international project to her growing Hollywood slate. The actor is set to share screen space with Academy Award-winning actor Russell Crowe in the upcoming sci-fi action thriller Bluefly. The film will be directed by Nimród Antal, known for Predators and Stranger Things, while the screenplay has been penned by David Frigerio, William Eubank, and Carlyle Eubank.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas to star opposite Academy Award winner Russell Crowe in sci-fi action thriller Bluefly

The announcement follows another significant career update for Priyanka, who was recently confirmed to star opposite Orlando Bloom in the survival thriller Reset. Earlier this year, she headlined Prime Video's The Bluff, which debuted at the top spot globally. She also featured alongside Idris Elba and John Cena in the action-comedy Heads of State, which became Prime Video's fourth most-watched film. The film has since received a nomination for Outstanding Television Movie at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards. Priyanka also earned a nomination for Best Actress in an Action Movie at the 2026 Critics Choice Super Awards for her performance as Ercell Bodden in The Bluff. She will next appear in S.S. Rajamouli's action-adventure film Varanasi, scheduled to release on April 7, 2027.

Bluefly is being produced by Michael Jefferson for Polite Society, David Frigerio for Broken Open Pictures, Deborah Glover for G2 Dispatch, Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier for Highland Film Group, along with Vanessa Yao Guo. Executive producers include Lia Buman, Guy Davies, RuthAnne Frigerio, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Jason Kringstein, Katie Leary, and Scott Levenson.

Highland Film Group will oversee worldwide rights for the project and will launch international sales at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Filming is expected to begin later this year on Australia's Gold Coast.

The story is set in the Congo and follows a grieving United Nations translator who becomes involved in a covert mission to retrieve a mysterious aircraft that officially does not exist. Accompanied by a Special Operations team travelling through militia-controlled territory, the mission gradually turns into a dangerous journey where the truth behind the aircraft reveals that it was never meant to be recovered.

Speaking about the project, Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser said, "We have a stellar cast led by Russell Crowe and Priyanka Chopra Jonas who will ignite the screen in this high-stakes, sci-fi thrill ride with layers of depth, akin to Denis Villeneuve's Arrival." She further added, "Bluefly is heart-pounding entertainment with a complex story full of unexpected twists. With Nimród Antal at the helm and our wonderful cast, we cannot wait to introduce this fantastic project to our global buyers."

Director Nimród Antal also shared his excitement about the film, saying, "Bluefly is an intense, character-driven thriller wrapped inside a bold science-fiction premise. It's the kind of film I live to make — grounded, propulsive, and full of dread — and I couldn't ask for a better cast or team to bring it to the screen."

Russell Crowe, an Academy Award winner for Gladiator, continues to expand his filmography with projects including Unabomber, The Weight, Billion Dollar Spy, and Amazon MGM's Highlander. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas remains one of the most prominent Indian actors on the global stage, balancing acting, production, and international projects, with Bluefly marking yet another significant addition to her Hollywood journey.

Also Read : Priyanka Chopra Jonas shows her ‘mama’ and ‘mamacita’ sides in adorable video; watch

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