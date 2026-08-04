The clip begins with Priyanka teaching her daughter Malti the 'Sarva Mangala Mangalaye' mantra dedicated to Goddess Durga before transitioning to a fun dance session with friends.

Priyanka Chopra has once again offered fans a heartwarming glimpse into her personal life by sharing a new Instagram video that highlights two different sides of her personality. Posted on Monday, the clip captures the actor embracing both her role as a loving mother and her fun-loving side with friends. The video comes amid a series of family updates that Priyanka and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, have been sharing with fans, giving a closer look at their everyday life with daughter Malti Marie.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shows her ‘mama’ and ‘mamacita’ sides in adorable video; watch

The video begins with a peaceful and intimate mother-daughter moment. Priyanka is seen teaching little Malti Marie the sacred 'Sarva Mangala Mangalaye' mantra, which is dedicated to Goddess Durga. The calm interaction reflects the nurturing side of the actor, perfectly matching the "mama" caption she used in her post. The touching exchange showcases the special bond the mother and daughter share while also introducing Malti to a traditional prayer.

The mood of the video then changes as Priyanka transitions from family time to a lively gathering with friends. In the second half of the clip, the 44-year-old actor is seen dancing joyfully, embracing the playful energy she described as her "mamacita" side. The contrast between the two moments offers a glimpse into how Priyanka balances motherhood with enjoying lighthearted moments alongside close friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The post follows another family update shared by Nick Jonas on August 1. Captioned, "July was one for the books," the carousel featured several snapshots from their family life. Among the pictures were a mirror selfie of Nick dressed in a cowboy-inspired outfit, a pink toy camera displaying Priyanka's reflection, and a sweet image of Malti looking out at the sea. Another photo captured Priyanka leaning towards Nick during an outdoor family meal, while another showed Nick enjoying a game of foosball at home.

Priyanka also recently shared an Instagram Story showing Malti watching her popular 2014 song ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’ from Gunday. Alongside the clip, she wrote, "Who would've thought?" In another Story, she posted a picture of her mother, Madhu Chopra, holding Malti's hands during their stay at a hotel.

On the work front Priyanka has shifted her focus back to work and has resumed shooting for SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. She and Nick recently attended a movie night with Mahesh Babu at Hyderabad's AMB Cinemas. Varanasi is scheduled to arrive in theatres on April 7, 2026.

Also Read : Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas join Mahesh Babu for movie night at AMB Cinemas amid Varanasi excitement

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