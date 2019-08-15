Prabhas gears up to meet a crowd of 100,000 at the Saaho pre-release event at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City!

The Saaho trailer has been living right up to its hype. The trailer which was released in four languages has managed to cross 70 million in just 48 hours. After the trailer launch, Prabhas is gearing up for his city tour of Hyderabad. The makers of Saaho have organized a pre-release event in Ramoji Film City on 18th of August, 5 PM onwards which will see one of the biggest events of all times.

Prabhas himself was a pretty important part of the planning of such a mammoth event which is being organized at such a grand scale. The event will have an expected crowd of 100,000 people who are all going to be fans of the heartthrob who are dying to meet him. It’s also interesting to note that Prabhas will be visiting Ramoji Film city to meet his fans after a long duration of 2 years, as the last time he interacted with his fans was when Bahubali 2 was released!

The event will see Prabhas present at the venue alongside co-star Shraddha Kapoor and it will be the first public interaction of Prabhas for the upcoming release of Saaho. The event will see the makers treat the audience by giving them a further sneak peek into the world of Saaho by releasing a snippet.

Having Prabhas, an actor who enjoys pan India appeal paired with gorgeous Shraddha Kapoor, the movie is being shot in three languages, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, simultaneously. The movie also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others.

Saaho is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth and is set to hit the theatres on August 30, 2019.

ALSO READ: Prabhas shot with 100 fighters for the climax of Saaho

More Pages: Saaho Box Office Collection