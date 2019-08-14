Bollywood Hungama
Bhumi Pednekar signed as brand ambassador for Raisin

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Raisin – a contemporary line of fusion wear for the modern women of today, hailing from Surat, has recently signed Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar as their brand ambassador. Bhumi is known for her spectacular roles in Dum Laga ke Haisha, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and many others.

Bhumi Pednekar signed as brand ambassador for Raisin

Bhumi Pednekar said, “Raisin stands for the new-age Indian girl, someone who is independent; looking for her freedom, fun yet traditional in her essence and that resonates with me completely!”

Founders of Raisin, Mr. Vikash Pacheriwal and Mr. Vishal Pacheriwal said, “We are extremely excited to have Bhumi on board yet again, this time as Brand Ambassador. She resonates the brand in the best way possible. While traditional marketing has been the brands focus and approach Bhumi fits in right as she is loved by entire India.”

Raisin was launched in August 2018 and has been growing massively. The brand is present in more than 160 stores across India and available in metros and mini metros totalling to 57 cities in India. The main objective of the brand is to help connect the consumer directly with the manufacturer and effortlessly fuse classic styles with unique modern designs without compromising on the quality and still keeping it affordable.

Also Read: “I’m constantly hungry for great content!” – Bhumi Pednekar

