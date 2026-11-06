Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh Season 2 to premiere on JioHotstar on November 24; new season to have 25 episodes

Few stories have endured across generations and remained as deeply relevant as the Mahabharata. A tale of family, ambition, loyalty, conflict and the eternal question of dharma, the epic continues to offer profound insights into human nature and the choices that shape destinies.

Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh Season 2 to premiere on JioHotstar on November 24; new season to have 25 episodes

The season’s teaser offers a glimpse into one of the epic’s most defining moments: Draupadi's cheer haran and the appearance of Krishna, whose assurance that he will manifest whenever adharma prevails reinforces the timeless message at the heart of the Mahabharata. It sets the context for a story where the struggle between dharma and adharma continues to shape the fate of individuals and kingdoms.

The new season, directed by National Award winner Rohit Jaising Vaid, traces the Pandavas’ journey as they navigate threats to their lives, shifting loyalties and the challenges of establishing their place in the world

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A collaboration between JioStar and Collective Studios Historyverse, Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh brings the monumental world of the Mahabharata to the screen through a distinctive storytelling approach, incorporating AI-powered visualisation to recreate its characters, settings and larger-than-life universe. The AI tech and production is managed by Galleri5, and it is produced by Vijay Subramaniam.

Season 2 of Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh premieres November 24, exclusively on JioHotstar.

Also Read: JioStar and Collective Media Network unveil India’s first AI-powered mythological series Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh

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