Anupam Kher and Boman Irani’s Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 has received a new theatrical release date. The sequel, originally scheduled for release on August 28, 2026, will now hit cinemas on March 5, 2027.

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 release postponed to March 5, 2027

The makers announced the revised date on social media with a new poster. Sharing the update, they wrote, “Deal Pakki! The Khoslas are ready to take possession of cinemas with #KhoslaKaGhosla2, arriving on the big screen on 5th March 2027!”

The announcement confirms a delay of several months for the sequel, which brings back characters from the much-loved 2006 comedy Khosla Ka Ghosla. The original film, directed by Dibakar Banerjee, revolved around a middle-class Delhi family caught up in a property dispute.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Anupam Kher and Boman Irani return to the franchise

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 is directed by Prashant Bhagia and sees Anupam Kher and Boman Irani reprise their respective roles as Kamal Kishore Khosla and property dealer Kishan Khurana.

The returning cast also includes Ranvir Shorey, Parvin Dabas, Tara Sharma and Kiran Juneja. The sequel further features Ravi Kishan, Divya Khossla, Harsh Chhaya, Tanya Maniktala and Danish Iqbal, among others.

The makers have not revealed the full storyline yet. However, the sequel is expected to revisit the themes that defined the original film, including middle-class aspirations, property disputes and the schemes that emerge when the Khosla family finds itself dealing with another challenge.

Backed by T-Series Films and Tandav Films, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath and Raaj Hiremath. Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 is now scheduled to release in theatres on March 5, 2027.

Also Read: Anupam Kher REACTS after Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 reel crosses 150 million views: “A big highlight of our lives”

More Pages: Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 Box Office Collection

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