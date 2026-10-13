The vehicle, which was rigged to remain suspended in mid-air, reportedly came loose and crashed just a foot away from the actor’s face.

Emraan Hashmi reportedly had a close call while shooting the climax sequence of his upcoming spy thriller Gunmaaster G9 in Bengaluru on October 13, 2026. The incident took place during a car flip stunt when a vehicle involved in the sequence reportedly came loose from its mechanism and fell close to the actor.

Emraan Hashmi narrowly escapes injury after car flip stunt goes wrong on Gunmaaster G9 set; watch

The car had been rigged to remain suspended in mid-air for the stunt. However, the mechanism reportedly gave way unexpectedly, causing the vehicle to crash down just a foot away from Hashmi’s face. The incident caught the crew off guard and briefly disrupted the shoot.

The sudden malfunction raised concerns on set, given how close the vehicle came to the actor. A fall of that nature could have resulted in serious injuries. However, Hashmi escaped the incident without sustaining any injuries.

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The sequence was being filmed as part of the movie’s climax, which involves action-oriented scenes. Such sequences often require specialised equipment and careful coordination between the cast and crew. However, the reported incident highlights how technical issues can create unexpected challenges during stunt shoots.

Gunmaaster G9 is an upcoming spy thriller featuring Hashmi. The Bengaluru shoot was underway when the reported mishap occurred. While the incident briefly interrupted the proceedings, the actor was unharmed.

Also Read : Gunmaaster G9: Emraan Hashmi starrer gets a major overseas distribution boost ahead of November 27 release

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