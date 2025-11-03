comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 03.11.2025 | 5:48 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Thamma Single Salma De De Pyaar De 2 120 Bahadur Dhurandhar Mastiii 4
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Kartik Aaryan announces Christmas 2025 release for his upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kartik Aaryan announces Christmas 2025 release for his upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

en Bollywood News Kartik Aaryan announces Christmas 2025 release for his upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

After the record-breaking success of his Diwali blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan is set to make a grand return to the big screen with another major release. The actor has now locked in Christmas 2025 for his much-anticipated next film, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.

Kartik Aaryan announces Christmas 2025 release for his upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Kartik Aaryan announces Christmas 2025 release for his upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

In recent years, Kartik Aaryan has solidified his place as one of the most bankable stars in Indian cinema, consistently delivering hits across genres. From mass entertainers to romantic dramas, his films now open strong purely on the strength of his name. With his natural charm, relatability, and growing stardom, Kartik has become the face of new-age commercial cinema appealing to both young audiences and families alike. With several highly anticipated projects ahead, he continues to prove that he’s more than just an actor he’s a true box office force.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

The film marks a grand reunion of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, who are all set to recreate their sizzling on-screen chemistry after years.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, the rom-com is being directed by Sameer Vidwans, with whom Kartik delivered the much-loved romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha.

With Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, Kartik Aaryan seems to have found his festive rhythm after lighting up Diwali with laughter and emotion in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, he’s now set to take over Christmas with love and melody. The excitement surrounding the film is already soaring among both audiences and the industry.

Also Read : Anees Bazmee CONFIRMS Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4, says, “It is work in progress”

More Pages: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shah Rukh Khan skips Mannat balcony…

Mahesh Babu spoils SS Rajamouli’s surprise,…

Pankaj Tripathi’s mother, Smt. Hemwanti…

Netflix unveils Operation Safed Sagar at…

Shah Rukh Khan turns fierce in Siddharth…

Taran Adarsh honoured with Digital Icon of…

Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification