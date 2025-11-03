After the record-breaking success of his Diwali blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan is set to make a grand return to the big screen with another major release. The actor has now locked in Christmas 2025 for his much-anticipated next film, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.

In recent years, Kartik Aaryan has solidified his place as one of the most bankable stars in Indian cinema, consistently delivering hits across genres. From mass entertainers to romantic dramas, his films now open strong purely on the strength of his name. With his natural charm, relatability, and growing stardom, Kartik has become the face of new-age commercial cinema appealing to both young audiences and families alike. With several highly anticipated projects ahead, he continues to prove that he’s more than just an actor he’s a true box office force.

The film marks a grand reunion of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, who are all set to recreate their sizzling on-screen chemistry after years.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, the rom-com is being directed by Sameer Vidwans, with whom Kartik delivered the much-loved romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha.

With Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, Kartik Aaryan seems to have found his festive rhythm after lighting up Diwali with laughter and emotion in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, he’s now set to take over Christmas with love and melody. The excitement surrounding the film is already soaring among both audiences and the industry.

