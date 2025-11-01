For the first time, prolific filmmaker Anees Bazmee has admitted that Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s fourth instalment is work in progress.

Anees Bazmee CONFIRMS Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4, says, “It is work in progress”

On 1 November, when Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 completed one year, this writer touched base with director Anees Bazmee who spoke exclusively. “Coincidentally today is my birthday. So Bhool Bhulaiya 3 was released last year on my birthday not by design but coincidentally. One year later, the film continues to resonate with the audience. It is everyone’s favourite blueschaser.”

Anees Bazmee is all praise for Kartik Aaryan. “Bachche ne kamaal ka kaam kiya. The world would have never known of his fabulous comic timing if it wasn’t for Bhool Bhulaiyaa. I am planning a couple of comedies with Kartik,” said the filmmaker.

Is Bhool Bhulaiya 4 one of them? “Most definitely. It is work in progress. The love that the series has accrued over the years is unsurpassable. So yeah, it is happening. The only factor that I can confirm is Kartik.”

Looking back, Anees says the best thing about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was working with Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan. “The two legends together, they never let me feel I was working with legends. They were punctual, disciplined, competitive and yet collaborative. Bohat mazaa aaya.”

Would Bhoool Bhulaiyaa 4 have Vidya and Madhuri again?

“It could! One the other hand, we may have some other actress who has never been part of the franchise before,” promised Anees.

His birthday wishes? “To keep entertaining the audience. To make people laugh during these times of stress is the biggest blessing I can think of.”

