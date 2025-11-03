Siddiqua Begum Khan, daughter and legal heir of Shah Bano Begum, has approached the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking to restrain the release of the upcoming film Haq. The film, starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam and directed by Suparn S. Verma, is based on the landmark 1985 Supreme Court case Mohd Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum, which was pivotal in securing maintenance rights for divorced Muslim women in India.

Haq under legal scanner: Shah Bano’s daughter moves MP High Court over ‘unauthorized’ portrayal

Scheduled to release on November 7, 2025, Haq has come under judicial scrutiny with Siddiqua claiming that the filmmakers failed to obtain consent from Shah Bano’s legal heirs before depicting her personal life. The petition argues that the film distorts real-life personalities and private events, amounting to unauthorized commercial exploitation of Shah Bano’s legacy.

Siddiqua Begum’s plea states that the film causes emotional trauma by publicly showcasing her mother’s personal struggles, potentially damaging the family’s dignity and reputation. She asserts that she inherited her mother’s moral and personality rights and that the unauthorized portrayal infringes upon these rights.

During the hearing before Justice Pranay Verma at the Indore Bench, the film’s producers, represented by Junglee Films and other legal counsel, contended that Haq contains a disclaimer declaring it a fictional work and not a biopic. They argued that this disclaimer exempts them from seeking consent from Shah Bano’s heirs.

The Court responded by asking the filmmakers to produce the disclaimer on record and clarified its role in protecting privacy. Siddiqua’s lawyer emphasized that the objection lies not with the depiction of the Supreme Court judgment itself, which is public record, but with the fictionalized portrayal of Shah Bano’s personal life and hardships.

Further, the petition highlights that the film potentially violates provisions under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, which prohibits certification of films that defame or breach privacy. The petition also calls for the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to revoke the censor certificate granted for the film’s release until proper consent is secured.

Siddiqua had earlier issued a legal notice to the producers, who reportedly refused to apologize or take legal responsibility for the lack of consent, prompting this court intervention.

The High Court has adjourned the matter for further hearing after reviewing the disclaimer and other pleadings.

