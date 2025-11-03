A star-studded evening is planned ahead as Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Javed Akhtar, director Razneesh “Razy” Ghai, Raashi Khanna, Salim–Sulaiman, Sukhwinder Singh, Amit Chandrra, and other composers, along with the actors portraying the brave Charlie Boys, are set to attend the grand music album launch of 120 Bahadur at the Royal Opera House.

Makers of 120 Bahadur starring Farhan Akhtar to host a grand music album launch at the iconic Royal Opera House on November 4

Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios’ upcoming war drama 120 Bahadur stands among the year’s one of the most awaited releases. The film pays homage to the unparalleled bravery of Indian soldiers who fought valiantly in the historic Battle of Rezang La, offering audiences an emotional and powerful glimpse into their courage, sacrifice, and spirit. Recently, the makers unveiled the film’s first track, ‘Dada Kishan Ki Jai’, which has taken the internet by storm and struck a deep patriotic chord with listeners.

Following the massive response to the song, the excitement continues to build as Farhan Akhtar and the team of 120 Bahadur now gear up for a grand music album launch at Mumbai’s prestigious Royal Opera House on November 4. Promising a soulful blend of emotion, power, and patriotism, the music of 120 Bahadur aims to capture the essence of heroism and further elevate anticipation for the film.

120 Bahadur brings to life the incredible bravery of 120 Indian soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought with unshakable spirit in the iconic Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 war. Farhan Akhtar steps into the role of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, the fearless leader who, along with his men, stood firm against overwhelming odds in one of the most heroic chapters of India’s military history. At its core, the film carries a powerful and moving message that defines their courage, “Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge”, a line that captures their unwavering resolve and patriotism.

Directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), the film is an Excel Entertainment production and releases in cinemas on November 21, 2025.

