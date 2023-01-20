The trailer of this Luv Ranjan directorial will be screened in theatres during the release of Pathaan on January 25.

Not too long ago we had reported that the trailer of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will be attached to Pathaan in theatres when the film releases on January 25. Now the makers have also planned a separate trailer launch event before the movie hits the big screens and it seems that the Ranbir Kapoor – Shraddha Kapoor film will hit the tube two days before the theatrical release, on January 23. The film is expected to be a fun romantic comedy directed by Luv Ranjan.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer rom-com to release on January 23

As per a Pinkvilla report, a source was quoted in this report saying, “The trailer will be launched on January 23 at a grand event in Mumbai. The launch will happen in the presence of Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, and the team. It’s going to be a special launch with a specific theme, and the team has planned ample of fun activities to bring out their romantic comedy to the audience.” In an earlier report, we had also mentioned that the trailer of the film is expected to be 3 minutes and 26 seconds long.

A few months ago, director Luv Ranjan not only announced the title of the film but also decided to give a glimpse into the film and shared a teaser of the same, which featured Shraddha Kapoor in a pretty girl-next-door avatar and Ranbir Kapoor in a chocolate boy look. Not many details about the film have been unveiled and the trailer is expected to give fans a deeper insight into what it will feature.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will bring together Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor together for the first time on the big screen. The film is slated to release on March 8, 2023, on the occasion of Holi. On the other hand, Pathaan features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles. Both the films are expected to be distributed by YRF (Yash Raj Films).

