Hunkkaar – The Roar: Old project, new moment; how Aneet Padda’s post-Saiyaara stardom greenlit an archived show

Before she became an overnight sensation with Mohit Suri’s romantic blockbuster Saiyaara (2025), actor Aneet Padda had already quietly wrapped another project—the socio-thriller Hunkkaar. Long delayed behind studio doors, the series is now finally gearing up for a high-profile digital release, with its official teaser slated to drop today.

Hunkkaar – The Roar: Old project, new moment; how Aneet Padda’s post-Saiyaara stardom greenlit an archived show

Industry sources reveal that Hunkkaar was shot and completed well before Saiyaara vaulted Padda into mainstream stardom. However, the decision to hold the project was purely strategic. Studios waited until the actor’s box-office clout and market appeal surged, transforming a shelved project into a commercially viable, headline-worthy event release.

Contrary to the perception that Hunkkaar was offered to Padda following her breakout, the project was actually born out of her long-standing professional proximity to directors Nitya Mehra and Karan Kapadia. It was Padda’s deep-rooted creative trust with the duo—combined with her post-Saiyaara box-office heat—that ultimately catalyzed the show’s revival and distribution path.

With the teaser landing today, Hunkkaar represents an intriguing career milestone for Aneet Padda. Besides Aneet, the show will also star Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Arjun Mathur in the lead.

The socio-thriller brings together a formidable lineup of backing studios: it is produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, in association with Purple Pebble Pictures, while Mangata Films serves as the primary production house. The highly anticipated series is set to premiere globally on JioHotstar.

Also Read: Aneet Padda approached for crucial role opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra 2

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