EXCLUSIVE: Check out Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s intense chemistry in ‘Samjho Na’; Tamannaah, Jubin Nautiyal to launch The Vvaan’s romantic track on September 2 in a mall

After keeping audiences hooked with its mystery, folklore and larger-than-life fantasy world, The Vvaan gears up to reveal the side of its story that fans have been waiting to see — romance. The excitement is rife for the film’s first upcoming song, ‘Samjho Na’, which is set to bring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s fresh pairing into the spotlight, with a special launch that brings together Tamannaah Bhatia and Jubin Nautiyal ahead of the song’s release.

EXCLUSIVE: Check out Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s intense chemistry in ‘Samjho Na’; Tamannaah, Jubin Nautiyal to launch The Vvaan’s romantic track on September 2 in a mall

If the teaser had audiences wondering what lies inside The Vvaan, ‘Samjho Na’ promises to give them something emotional and romantic to latch on to. The first song will open the door to the film’s romantic world, giving audiences their first full glimpse of Sidharth and Tamannaah sharing screen space and bringing their never-seen-before chemistry to the centre of the story.

The lead pair are sharing screen space for the first time, making ‘Samjho Na’ the first showcase of a pairing audiences have never seen together before. Given the teaser's reveal of what happens to the couple in the film, the first upcoming song is the much-needed emotional grounding of the story.

The upcoming launch itself is being positioned as a lively event for fans, with Tamannaah and Jubin Nautiyal set to make an appearance at a mall on Wednesday, September 2, at 7:30 pm. With the singer performing and Tamannaah joining him, the evening is expected to bring the song's romantic energy straight to the audience.

Musically, ‘Samjho Na’ brings together a strong team, with Tanishk Bagchi as composer and music producer, Jubin Nautiyal and Suvarna Tiwari on vocals and Manoj Muntashir on lyrics. Krishna Kishor has handled additional live production, while Eric Pillai has mixed and mastered the track, with Michael Edwin Pillai as assistant mix engineer.

For The Vvaan, this is an important shift from “What is happening inside that forest?” to “What is happening between these two?” And with Sidharth and Tamannaah coming together on screen for the first time, ‘Samjho Na’ is set to bring all the ingredients of a launch that the audience will be watching with bated breath.

Backed by some of the country's most distinctive storytellers, The Vvaan brings together TVF’s Arunabh Kumar, director Deepak Mishra and Ektaa Kapoor for a commercial film that attempts to take Indian folklore into a new cinematic space. While its world is rooted in folklore and fantasy, the film brings together adventure, mystery and humour to shape itself as a complete family entertainer. The ambition extends beyond the film, with The Legend Of Vvaan comic book already introducing audiences to the larger folklore surrounding its universe.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production, The Vvaan stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia. Written by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Deepak Mishra, with Manu Anand as DOP and Visual Director, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari.

The Vvaan arrives in cinemas on September 25, 2026, promising a big-screen fantasy folklore experience where the visuals, music, mystery and scale come together to create a world audiences will want to step into.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra says physical preparation for The Vvaan went beyond fitness: “Training has to support all of that”

More Pages: The Vvaan Box Office Collection

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