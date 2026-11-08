Hrithik Roshan attended the 15th LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, joining Leonardo DiCaprio, Nicole Kidman and other international celebrities.

Actor Hrithik Roshan attended the 15th edition of the LACMA Art + Film Gala, held in Los Angeles on November 7. His appearance at the annual event marks a notable moment for Indian representation at the international cultural gathering, with Hrithik reportedly becoming the first mainstream Indian actor to attend the gala.

Hrithik Roshan attends LACMA Art + Film Gala 2026, becomes first mainstream Indian actor to grace event

The event, presented by Gucci, celebrates achievements in art and filmmaking. It is co-chaired by Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio and entrepreneur Eva Chow. This year's edition honoured filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, known for directing Dune, and artist Vija Celmins for their contributions to cinema and the visual arts.

Hrithik Roshan opts for Brunello Cucinelli at LACMA Gala

For the occasion, Hrithik opted for a custom tuxedo by Italian luxury fashion house Brunello Cucinelli. The actor kept his look classic, choosing a formal ensemble for the black-tie gathering.

Hrithik was hosted at the event by Kavita Gupta, an Indian-origin producer and venture capitalist who is also a member of the International Emmy Board. Gupta has been involved in promoting Indian talent on international platforms.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Nicole Kidman and other celebrities attend

The LACMA Art + Film Gala brought together several prominent names from the worlds of entertainment, fashion, art and business. Among those in attendance were Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Timothée Chalamet, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Garfield, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rufus Sewell, Ashley Park, Jessica Williams and Monica Barbaro.

Entrepreneurs and fashion personalities, including Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, were also present at the gathering.

The annual charity gala brings together filmmakers, artists, actors, entrepreneurs and philanthropists to celebrate the relationship between art and cinema.

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