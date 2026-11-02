Samarth Jurel is set to make a special appearance in Gunmaaster G9, the upcoming action entertainer starring Emraan Hashmi. The actor will feature in a cameo role in the film, marking his appearance in a feature film alongside Hashmi.

EXCLUSIVE: Samarth Jurel to make special appearance in Emraan Hashmi-starrer Gunmaaster G9

While details about Samarth’s character are currently under wraps, his role is said to be part of the film’s narrative rather than a standalone appearance. The makers have not revealed further details about his character or the portion of the story in which he will be seen.

Samarth has primarily been associated with television and reality entertainment, and his appearance in Gunmaaster G9 will see him step into the feature-film space.

The actor will share screen space with Emraan Hashmi, who leads the cast of the action entertainer. The film also features Genelia Deshmukh and is directed by [director's name, if confirmed].

Gunmaaster G9 has already attracted attention with its music and action-oriented setting. The film recently unveiled its romantic track ‘Dard E Dil’, composed and sung by Himesh Reshammiya and featuring Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh.

With Samarth’s cameo now being added to the cast, audiences can expect to see the actor in a different setting from his previous television and reality appearances. More details about his character are expected to be revealed closer to the film’s release.

Also Read: Isha Malviya sparks marriage rumours post-breakup with Samarth Jurel: “I will only wear a traditional red lehenga”

More Pages: Gunmaaster G9 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.