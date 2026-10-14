Guru Randhawa is set to return to the live concert stage with ‘The Sirra Era Live In Concert’, a stadium show scheduled to take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on December 12, 2026. The event will mark his first solo stadium concert and his return to major live performances after a three-year touring hiatus.

Guru Randhawa announces The Sirra Era Live In Concert in Delhi on December 12; details inside

Produced by Saregama Live in association with Rhythms and Warner Music India, the concert will bring together songs from Randhawa’s career, including some of his popular hits and more recent releases. The announcement also marks his first major live engagement in the national capital since 2023 and follows his last full-scale domestic tour in 2022.

Guru Randhawa calls concert a thank-you to fans

Speaking about his return to the stage, Randhawa said the break from touring was planned and described the upcoming concert as an opportunity to reconnect with the fans who have supported him throughout his career.

“Taking a step back from touring was a planned pause, but standing here now, ready to step into a stadium, is incredibly surreal. My fans have been the absolute bedrock of this amazing journey, holding me up through every high and every low. This show isn't about me alone, it's my humble thank-you note to the people who built me. I wanted this homecoming to happen exactly where it all started, looking out at a stadium full of the faces who changed my life, and giving that love and respect straight back to my day ones!” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guru Randhawa (@gururandhawa)

The singer’s upcoming performance is being positioned as a celebration of his 13-year journey in the music industry and his connection with listeners. The concert will feature tracks such as ‘Lahore’, ‘High Rated Gabru’, ‘Suit Suit’, ‘Patola’, ‘Naach Meri Rani’, ‘Made In India’, ‘Slowly Slowly’ and ‘Ban Ja Rani’. His more recent releases, including ‘Dopamine’, ‘AZUL’, ‘SHKINI’, ‘PERFECT’, ‘Qatal’ and ‘Sirra’, are also part of the announced song catalogue.

Saregama Live on the scale of the concert

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Executive Vice President of Films, Series and Events at Saregama India, said the concert aims to bring Randhawa’s music to a larger audience through a stadium-scale event. He also spoke about the wider role of live entertainment in bringing artists and audiences together.

“Guru Randhawa’s music has a massive connect with audiences, and bringing him to a stadium in Delhi is about taking that connect to a larger scale. For us at Saregama, live entertainment is as much about bringing artists closer to their audiences as it is about building a strong ecosystem around these experiences. Shows like these bring together multiple teams, partners and businesses, all working towards one shared goal: delivering a great experience for fans. It’s this collective effort that makes the live entertainment business exciting, and we’re happy to continue being a part of it,” Kumar said.

According to the organisers, ‘The Sirra Era Live In Concert’ will feature large-scale production and audio-visual elements designed for a stadium setting. They have also said that environmentally conscious practices will be incorporated wherever feasible during the event’s planning and execution.

Scheduled as a one-night-only show, the concert will see Randhawa perform for audiences in New Delhi as he resumes major live engagements. Further details about ticket sales and availability were not included in the announcement.

Also Read: Guru Randhawa drops new Punjabi single ‘FOSHO’: “We wanted to take the energy literally to the skies”

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