‘FOSHO’ is now available on major global streaming platforms. Its official music video is streaming on the T-Series YouTube channel.

Punjabi singer, actor, songwriter and composer Guru Randhawa has released his latest single, ‘FOSHO’, in collaboration with T-Series. The track, whose title means “for Sure”, combines contemporary Punjabi pop production with an upbeat rhythm and a confident lyrical theme.

Guru Randhawa drops new Punjabi single ‘FOSHO’: “We wanted to take the energy literally to the skies”

At the centre of ‘FOSHO’ is the recurring line ‘pakki pakki gal aae’, which reflects the certainty of pursuing someone who has caught the protagonist’s attention. The song follows the idea of trying to win over a woman who appears out of reach, while maintaining a playful and self-assured tone.

Written and composed with a mix of romantic and street-inspired elements, the track opens with a bass-heavy sound as Randhawa describes a woman who attracts attention wherever she goes. The lyrics include references to fashion and Hollywood, including a comparison to actor Scarlett Johansson, while also touching on the possibility of developing a deeper connection beyond casual messages.

The song also features references to Gurjit Gill and Guru Randhawa, adding another layer to its storytelling. The overall composition maintains a light and energetic approach while focusing on attraction and confidence.

Speaking about the song and its music video, Guru Randhawa states, “With ‘FOSHO’, we wanted to take the energy literally to the skies! The track has a very fresh and fun vibe to it, which is why shooting the entire music video inside an airplane felt perfect. Working with Bhushan Sir has always been a great creative experience, and together we wanted to create something that feels fresh, larger-than-life and instantly connects with the audience. ‘Pakki Pakki Gal Aae’ is that ultimate confident statement we all make when we know something is bound to be a hit. I can’t wait to see the fans vibing to this one mid-flight or on their own road trips!”

The music video, directed by Preet Singh and Harry Singh, takes the airplane setting further by turning a flight into the backdrop for the track. It features Randhawa along with a group of passengers and crew members dancing through the aisles before the celebrations continue with a dance sequence at the airport after landing.

Also Read : Guru Randhawa donates Rs.5 lakhs to Nepal flood relief on birthday, becomes first Punjabi artist to support rescue efforts

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