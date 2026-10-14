Three years after the success of Baipan Bhaari Deva, filmmaker Kedar Shinde is reuniting with Jio Studios for another women-centric Marathi film titled Aai Bhadyane Havi?. The makers have announced that the film has gone on floors. The release date is yet to be announced.

Kedar Shinde reunites with Jio Studios for women-centric Marathi film Aai Bhadyane Havi?

Presented by Jio Studios in collaboration with Sunflower Studios, the film will be directed by Shinde and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Sana Shinde. It will feature Sukanya Kulkarni, Vishakha Subhedar, Payal Jadhav and Prarthana Behre in key roles.

Aai Bhadyane Havi? to explore motherhood and relationships

Described as a social entertainer, Aai Bhadyane Havi? will combine humour, emotions and relationships, with motherhood at the centre of its story. The announcement coincides with Navratri, a festival associated with the worship of the divine feminine.

The film marks another collaboration between Shinde and Jio Studios following Baipan Bhaari Deva, which emerged as a major success for Marathi cinema and connected with audiences across generations.

With its focus on women and family relationships, the upcoming film continues the filmmaker’s association with stories rooted in Marathi culture and everyday experiences.

The makers are yet to share further details about the film’s plot and characters. The release date will be announced at a later stage.

Also Read: SCOOP: Jio Studios backs out of Brahmastra 2; Ayan Mukerji begins hunt for a new studio partner for Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone-Alia Bhatt starrer

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