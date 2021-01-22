Popular K-pop group GOT7 members are moving on in their careers. The group, which was under JYP Entertainment, ended its contract with the company on January 19 after seven years under the label. Though the musicians want to continue as a group, they will first explore individual opportunities in different agencies. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that singer Youngjae has joined Sublime Artist Agency which is home to popular celebrities including musician Rain and Oscar-winning film Parasite actor, Song Kang Ho. Now, Jackson Wang's Team Wang label will work on global business with the same agency.

Jackson Wang took to his social media to confirm the news on January 22, 2021, and said, "I always hope I can make you all proud. I'm so blessed for having you all. Supporting & giving confidence to a kid like me when I had none since day 1. Will try our best to create unique and special things.2021. Different identities in different fields.

The official announcement from Sublime Artist Agency confirmed that they will together with Team Wang on global business, including Korea and China, which is personally run and established by Jackson himself. The statement of Team Wang read, "TEAM WANG and SUBLIME ARTIST AGENCY, one of our major business partners, will engage in extensive global collaboration in 2021. TEAM WANG and SUBLIME ARTIST AGENCY are collaborating across varying business functions and conducting business in the music industry, production, and managing various artists. Both companies will continue to develop businesses together."

GOT7 members Youngjae and Jackson Wang will be in the same company. The other members are yet to confirm their new agencies.

