Last Updated 22.01.2021 | 10:29 AM IST

Why is David Dhawan having sleepless nights over Varun Dhawan’s wedding?

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Being in David Dhawan’s shoes is not a good place to be in right now. The poor father of the star-bridegroom Varun Dhawan is going crazy figuring out whom to invite and whom to strike off the very exclusive guest list.

Why is David Dhawan having sleepless nights over Varun Dhawan’s wedding

A very close friend of the Dhawan family confides that David is a very troubled man, “He is having sleepless nights ever since the family decided to invite selected guests. But select whom? David has been a part of the film industry for 45 years. He has formed innumerable professional and personal relationships. The thought of inviting some and dropping most of his long-standing associates from the guest list is killing him.”

The friend says, friends of the family are not making it any easier for the Dhawans to prepare a final guest list. “There are David’s friends, Varun’s friends, Varun’s brother Rohit’s friends and Natasha’s friends. They’re calling up to inform that that they haven’t received the invitation yet. Every time such a call comes, David quickly puts the caller’s name on the list. Then he realizes that there are others who must get priority and then some more names are dropped.”

Says the friend, “David is going crazy trying to prepare a final guest list. I feel Varun and Natasha should have gone off to an unknown destination with their immediate families, like Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji. Kissi ko nahin bulana manzoor hai lekin kuch ko bulana aur baqi ko nahin bulana kataiyee manzoor nahin (not inviting anyone is okay, calling a selected few not okay).”

Also Read: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding reportedly to have COVID-19 restricted list; reception to be held on January 26

