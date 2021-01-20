GOT7 members are moving on. The popular K-pop group, which was under JYP Entertainment, ended their contract with the company on January 19 after seven years under the label. As the seven members are moving to different agencies for representation, musician Youngjae has confirmed that he has joined Sublime Artist Agency which is home to popular celebrities including Rain and Song Kang Ho.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, January 20, Youngjae said, "I will show an even better side and various promotions as GOT7 Youngjae and as Choi Youngjae, so please anticipate it. And our ahgases!!! For always watching over me and supporting me, thank you and thank you again. I love you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ars (@333cyj333)

Sublime Artist Agency confirmed the same to Soompi in a statement that read, "We are happy to have the multi-talented artist Youngjae join us. We will provide unsparing support so that he can unleash his talents in various fields, including music. Please show your unchanging support and attention to Sublime Artist Agency’s artist Youngjae’s upcoming activities.”

Youngjae will kick off 2021 with the Netflix comedy series, I Wish the World Would End Tomorrow. The premiere date is yet to be announced.

In other news, Jackson Wang, who is the founder of the Team Wang label will work on global projects through it. But, in Korea, he needs representation. So, he is reportedly in talks to work out a business agreement with the Team Wang label.

ALSO READ: JYP Entertainment confirms GOT7 to end their contract with the agency on January 19

