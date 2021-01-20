Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.01.2021 | 3:55 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

GOT7’s Youngjae joins Sublime Artist Agency; Jackson Wang in talks for business agreement

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

GOT7 members are moving on. The popular K-pop group, which was under JYP Entertainment, ended their contract with the company on January 19 after seven years under the label. As the seven members are moving to different agencies for representation, musician Youngjae has confirmed that he has joined Sublime Artist Agency which is home to popular celebrities including Rain and Song Kang Ho.

GOT7's Youngjae joins Sublime Artist Agency; Jackson Wang in talks for business agreement with Team Wang 

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, January 20, Youngjae said, "I will show an even better side and various promotions as GOT7 Youngjae and as Choi Youngjae, so please anticipate it. And our ahgases!!! For always watching over me and supporting me, thank you and thank you again. I love you."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ars (@333cyj333)

Sublime Artist Agency confirmed the same to Soompi in a statement that read, "We are happy to have the multi-talented artist Youngjae join us. We will provide unsparing support so that he can unleash his talents in various fields, including music. Please show your unchanging support and attention to Sublime Artist Agency’s artist Youngjae’s upcoming activities.”

Youngjae will kick off 2021 with the Netflix comedy series, I Wish the World Would End Tomorrow. The premiere date is yet to be announced.

In other news, Jackson Wang, who is the founder of the Team Wang label will work on global projects through it. But, in Korea, he needs representation. So, he is reportedly in talks to work out a business agreement with the Team Wang label.

ALSO READ: JYP Entertainment confirms GOT7 to end their contract with the agency on January 19

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to kick off…

Motion capture of Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan…

Tusshar Kapoor announces his next titled…

Lifestyle brand Chumbak ropes in Sara Ali…

Om Raut to start test shoot of Prabhas-Saif…

Media trial impacts probe: Bombay HC on…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification