Imran Khan and Avantika Malik shocked everyone when they announced the news of their separation in public. It has been almost a year to the news and both sides have maintained a stoic silence on the issue. While many reports claimed that Imran's failing career was the reason behind consequent fights between the couple, we hear the real story is something else after all.

Like all other failed relationships in Bollywood, the biggest crack in their marriage was caused by a third wheel. Who? Lekha Washington. An onlooker tells us, "Imran and Lekha have been seeing each other for some time. Lekha's husband Pablo Chatterji and Imran were close buddies but a roaring affair between the two started without anyone's knowledge. In fact, after Avantika moved out of the bungalow, Imran has started introducing Lekha to his circle as well. This has also brought Lekha's marriage on the brink of a breakdown. Both the families are completely scattered at this point."

The grapevine is that Imran has also apparently rented or bought a place near his own house, to meet his new ladylove. A neighbour shares, "Lekha can be spotted going in and out of the building in the wee hours. It is very close to his own house at Pali Hill, Bandra. Imran is waiting for the divorce to come through to announce this new relationship." Well, for everyone who were in shock with the news of Imran and Avantika's separation, we wonder how they will react to this news now!

