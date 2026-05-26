EXCLUSIVE: Tusshar Kapoor says Golmaal 5 shoot is 80-90% complete: “The work I have done with Akshay Kumar sir will be the icing on the cake for my career as well”; reveals Lucky was initially meant to be a silent character

May 25 is an important day in Tusshar Kapoor’s career. This is the day his debut film, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai (2001), was released 25 years ago. Less than two months from now, his other landmark film, Golmaal (2006), will complete 20 years on July 14. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor spoke about the series and the much-awaited Golmaal 5.

EXCLUSIVE: Tusshar Kapoor says Golmaal 5 shoot is 80-90% complete: “The work I have done with Akshay Kumar sir will be the icing on the cake for my career as well”; reveals Lucky was initially meant to be a silent character

In the Golmaal series, Tusshar Kapoor’s character Lucky doesn’t speak but communicates through hilarious sounds, which became one of the biggest sources of laughter in the franchise. When asked how this unique characteristic was conceptualized, he explained, “This character was originally not there and he was added later on before I was signed. He was envisioned by writer Neeraj Vora as a silent character. When they signed me, Sharman Joshi suggested that I should train with a theatre actor, Vikas Kadam. He’s the one who suggested that he should not be a quiet character communicating through sign language. He said, ‘Since he can hear, let’s give him sounds that he is trying to vocalize, even though he is unable to articulate words. He can’t speak, but he can still make sounds’. So, he suggested adding a brattish quality to the character and making him a bit of a badass!”

The experiment worked and today, Lucky has become an iconic character. Tusshar confessed that fans always ask him to behave like Lucky, “Everywhere I go, they only want me to do it!”

Tusshar Kapoor then gave an update about Golmaal 5, “80-90% of the shoot is over. It’s been a joyride reuniting with my co-stars and director. Rohit Shetty is the hardest-working director I’ve ever worked with. There’s no one who’s as serious and professional about his work as him. He inspires me and all of us. We are working day and night and when we get tired, we realize that this man was here before we came on the set and he’s going to be here even when we leave. We get breaks, but he doesn’t. Moreover, he’s so fast and organized. Fingers crossed and we hope that it lives up to everybody’s expectations.”

This time, Tusshar Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi and Shreyas Talpade are joined by Akshay Kumar. His bald look became a huge talking point. When asked what we can expect from Akshay, Tusshar smiled and stated, “I am not going to reveal much. I have a few scenes with him in the film. This is my fifth film with Akshay sir, including Laxmii (2020), which I produced. The work I have done with Akshay sir in Golmaal 5 will be the icing on the cake for my career as well!”

Also Read: Golmaal 5 makers dismiss speculation about Akshay Kumar’s fee: “These claims are completely baseless”

More Pages: Golmaal 5 Box Office Collection

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