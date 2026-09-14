Ganesh Acharya has announced his next directorial, Ganesh Dust To Stardust, unveiling the film’s first poster and an announcement video. The first glimpse introduces the film’s visual world while keeping details about its story and characters under wraps.

Ganesh Acharya announces new directorial Ganesh Dust To Stardust; unveils first poster

Written and directed by Ganesh Acharya, the film marks his next project as a filmmaker. The announcement video offers an initial look at the scale and setting of Ganesh Dust To Stardust, using dramatic visuals and an expansive presentation to build curiosity around the project.

The first poster also gives a glimpse into the film’s visual identity, while further details about its narrative and characters are yet to be revealed. The makers are expected to announce more information about the cast and the film in the coming days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GA (@ganeshacharyaa)

Speaking about the film, Ganesh Acharya says, “Ganesh Dust To Stardust is a very special film for me. We have made it with a lot of heart, and I am excited to finally share its first glimpse with the audience. I hope they enjoy what we have created.”

Known primarily for his work as a choreographer and filmmaker, Ganesh Acharya has also directed films across mainstream Hindi cinema. With Ganesh Dust To Stardust, he takes on the role of storyteller once again, with the project being presented on a larger cinematic canvas.

The film is produced by Soundarya under V2S Production & Entertainment. Ganesh Acharya is directing the project, while the screenplay and dialogues have been written by Digangana Suryavanshi and Ganesh Acharya.

With the first poster and announcement video now released, the film has begun its promotional journey. More details about the cast, storyline and other aspects of Ganesh Dust To Stardust are expected to be revealed in due course.

Also Read : Ganesh Acharya on his first collaboration with Anil Kapoor, “I had wanted to work with Anil sir for a long time”

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