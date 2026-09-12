Ganesh Acharya on his first collaboration with Anil Kapoor, “I had wanted to work with Anil sir for a long time”

Ganesh Acharya has opened up about his first collaboration with Anil Kapoor for India Ke Top 1%, where the actor has performed in a Qawwali for the first time. The song, Baat Khatki Toh Jeet Pakki, has been gaining attention on social media, with Kapoor bringing his energetic screen presence to the performance. Acharya has directed and choreographed the Qawwali, which brings together the actor and choreographer for their first musical collaboration.

Ganesh Acharya on his first collaboration with Anil Kapoor, “I had wanted to work with Anil sir for a long time”

Speaking about the response to the song, Ganesh Acharya said, “It is wonderful to see the song receiving so much love and going viral. Baat Khatki Toh Jeet Pakki is culturally rooted and has a hook that stays with you.”

Acharya explained that he was able to visualise the performance as soon as he heard the track. He said, “The moment I heard it, I could visualise the energy and celebration we could create on screen.” According to the choreographer, the project also gave him an opportunity to work with Anil Kapoor, something he had wanted to do for a long time.

“I had wanted to work with Anil sir for a long time, and I’m glad Star Plus brought us together for India Ke Top 1%,” he added.

Since the performance marked Anil Kapoor’s first Qawwali, Acharya said the choreography was designed while keeping the actor’s established style and personality in mind. “Since this was his first Qawwali performance, we created something that complemented his jhakaas style,” he said.

Acharya also spoke about Kapoor’s contribution to the performance and how his energy shaped the final presentation. “His infectious energy elevated our vision and turned the song into a celebration,” he said.

The Qawwali is part of India Ke Top 1% – The Anil Kapoor Show, which will feature Kapoor as the host. The show is scheduled to begin on September 19 at 8 PM on Star Plus and JioHotstar.

The release of the song has also given audiences a glimpse of Kapoor in a musical format that he has not explored on screen before. With Acharya handling both the direction and choreography, the performance marks a first-time collaboration between the actor and the choreographer.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Ganesh Acharya choreographs massive 5,000-dancer song for Nagabandham; Nabha Natesh calls it ‘an experience in itself’

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