The film will explore Tulsidas’ devotion, transformation and lasting influence. It will be produced by Mahaveer Jain, Vishal Chaturvedi, Amit Upadhyay and Raghuvendra Singh.

Mahaveer Jain Films and writer-director Vishal Chaturvedi, who recently collaborated on Hanuman Ansh, have announced their upcoming film RamBola. The film will explore the life and journey of Mahakavi Goswami Tulsidas, one of the most revered poets and spiritual figures in Indian history.

Hanuman Ansh writer-director Vishal Chaturvedi and Mahaveer Jain Films join hands for RamBola

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, RamBola will chronicle the life of Goswami Tulsidas and his journey of devotion and transformation. His literary work and spiritual legacy have had a lasting influence on Indian culture and literature.

The film is produced by Mahaveer Jain, Vishal Chaturvedi, Amit Upadhyay and Raghuvendra Singh and will be presented by Mahaveer Jain Films.

With RamBola, the makers aim to bring Tulsidas’ story to the screen while focusing on his journey as a saint and poet and the enduring influence of his devotion.

Vishal Chaturvedi previously wrote and directed Hanuman Ansh, which told the story of Shri Neeb Karori Baba. The filmmaker is now turning his attention to another figure associated with the Bharatiya Sant Parampara with RamBola.

Meanwhile, Mahaveer Jain Films has several projects in its upcoming slate. These include Mrigdeep Singh Lamba’s Naagzilla, starring Kartik Aaryan; Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari; and White, a story inspired by an event involving global spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, with Vikrant Massey in the lead.

RamBola is written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and produced by Mahaveer Jain, Vishal Chaturvedi, Amit Upadhyay and Raghuvendra Singh. The film is presented by Mahaveer Jain Films.

Also Read : Trade experts talk about Hanuman Ansh’s HISTORIC run: “Abhi toh bas shuruaat hai. Even Rs. 300 cr or Rs. 400 cr lifetime can’t be ruled out…it can collect more in Week 6 than Week 5”

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