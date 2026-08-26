TVF has always struck a chord with audiences with its highly relatable and engaging shows. With the massive success of its series, it has emerged as one of the biggest production houses, consistently delivering content that has made a strong presence in pop culture across the country. Now, continuing this successful streak, TVF is all set to return with the second season of its superhit slice-of-life comedy-drama Family Kirana Store, directed by Saksham Arora and Hemant Mishra.

Family Kirana Store season 2 trailer out: First episode to release on August 28

Premiered in February 2026, Family Kirana Store follows a middle-class, small-town family led by Gajanand, who is obsessed with his struggling local grocery store attached to their home. The first season received tremendous love from audiences, and now, the second season is all set to arrive. As the makers announced the second season, they also dropped an entertaining trailer, promising more laughter, drama, and the everyday chaos of family life.

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Family Kirana Store offers a heartwarming, clean, and humorous look at ordinary middle-class life, family dynamics, and a shopkeeper's bond with his community. While this is such a beautiful story, TVF has yet again picked a very simple yet relatable story that the audience loves to watch. The show's success indeed lies it in it's utmost relatability.

Family Kirana Store is written by Hemant Mishra, who has also directed it along with Saksham Arora. The show is produced by Vijay Koshy and stars Shrikant Verma, Garima Vikrant Singh, Hemant Mishra, Baishali Sinha, Abhishek Jha, Kumkum Parmar, Manisha Swami, Rajesh Shrivastav, Abhishek Kushwaha, and Rayna Vikram. Episode 1 of Family Kirana Store will be released on 28th August.

Also Read: TVF announces Family Kirana Store Season 2; filming to begin next week

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