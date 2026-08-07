The Viral Fever (TVF) has announced the second season of its YouTube series Family Kirana Store following the positive response to its debut season. The makers confirmed that production on the new season is scheduled to begin next week. The comedy-drama revolves around the everyday lives of a middle-class family that runs a neighbourhood grocery store. Led by Shrikant Verma as Gajanand, the series also features Garima Vikrant Singh and Hemant Mishra in key roles.

TVF announces Family Kirana Store Season 2; filming to begin next week

Family Kirana Store Season 2 goes on floors next week

Sharing the update, TVF confirmed that Family Kirana Store will return for another season after the first instalment found an audience on YouTube.

The series follows Gajanand and his family as they navigate the highs and lows of managing their kirana store while balancing relationships, responsibilities and everyday challenges. With its slice-of-life storytelling and humour, the show connected with viewers looking for grounded family entertainment.

According to the makers, the upcoming season will continue exploring the family's journey while retaining the warmth and everyday moments that defined the first season.

Season 1 of Family Kirana Store is currently available to stream on YouTube.

TVF continues to expand its content slate

The announcement comes as TVF continues to expand its lineup across streaming platforms and digital content. Over the years, several of the production house's popular titles, including Aspirants, Kota Factory and Sapne Vs Everyone, first reached audiences through YouTube before growing into widely recognised franchises.

TVF also recently unveiled a number of upcoming projects during Prime Video Presents. The slate includes films such as Vvan and College Fest, along with new series like Pyramid and Vansh. The production house also confirmed new seasons of Aspirants, Panchayat, Gram Chikitsalay, Sapne Vs Everyone and Sandeep Bhaiya.

Several TVF titles also feature in IMDb's list of the Top 250 TV Shows, including Pitchers, Panchayat, Gullak, Kota Factory, Aspirants, Yeh Meri Family and Sapne Vs Everyone, reflecting the sustained popularity of the studio's storytelling among audiences.

Also Read: ZEE5 and The Viral Fever announce their first Original, Saas Bahu Aachar Pvt. Ltd.

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