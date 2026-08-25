After wrapping up Queen Forever starring Kangana Ranaut, Vikas Bahl is set to embark on his next project. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that Bahl will next direct Siddhant Chaturvedi and Alizeh Agnihotri in a musical drama, tentatively titled Tribe. The film will go on floors in September in the UK.

EXCLUSIVE: Vikas Bahl forays into musical romance with Tribe starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Alizeh Agnihotri; shooting begins in September

Tribe is said to be inspired by the rise of bhangra-fusion pop in the UK during the 1990s. For an entire generation, UK Punjabi music represented far more than entertainment, it became a form of rebellion wrapped in rhythm, seamlessly blending traditional Punjabi folk sounds with Western musical styles. Set in the 1990s, the film captures the momentum when the post-immigrant generation, with one foot in the UK and the other in Punjab, began experimenting with new sounds and infusing them with their own distinctive flavour, creating an electrifying cross-cultural sound that got audiences of every age onto the dance floor.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment, the film is described as a love story unfolding against a vibrant cultural backdrop, exploring romance, ambition and identity while capturing what is regarded as a golden era for UK Punjabi music. Although earlier speculation linked the project to a remake of the Hollywood film CODA, sources have confirmed that it is an original script. Siddhant will play the role of a drummer, while Alizeh will portray a singer.

Tribe will mark Siddhant's second collaboration with Vikas Bahl following their upcoming romantic comedy, Dil Ka Darwaza Khol Na Darling, which is yet to be released. For Alizeh, it will be her follow-up film after her outstanding debut with Soumendra Padhi's 2023 heist thriller Farrey. The musical will largely be shot in the UK and is expected to wrap by the end of the year, with the makers targeting a theatrical release in mid-2027.

Meanwhile, Vikas Bahl is lining up three releases as a director in 2027, including Tribe. The Queen and Super 30 director has already completed shooting for two projects — Dil Ka Darwaza Khol Na Darling, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Wamiqa Gabbi and Jaya Bachchan, and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Queen Forever, a sequel to his 2013 comedy-drama Queen.

Also Read: Vikas Bahl on the success of Shaitaan: “Ajay Devgn generously stepped back to let R Madhavan take centre-stage”

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