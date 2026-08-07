Yash Raj Films (YRF), one of Bollywood’s most prominent production houses, is all set to explore uncharted territory by venturing into the horror genre for the first time. The studio’s maiden horror feature will be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Abhay Pannu, who earned widespread praise for his critically acclaimed series Rocket Boys. Pannu has also penned the screenplay for the upcoming project, which is expected to commence production later this year and is slated for a theatrical release in 2027.

EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan to headline YRF’s first-ever horror film

Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that Varun Dhawan has been roped in to headline the ambitious project, marking another significant collaboration between the actor and the prestigious banner.

Confirming the development, a source close to the project told Bollywood Hungama, “Varun has come on board as the lead for YRF’s first horror film. Yash Raj Films (YRF) is entering the horror genre for the first time with a feature film directed by Abhay Pannu, strategically championed by Akshaye Widhani, and now headlined by Varun Dhawan as the lead. YRF have made films across almost every genre except horror. Come 2027, and the banner will finally step into this genre.”

The project will also mark Abhay Pannu’s theatrical directorial debut after receiving widespread acclaim for Rocket Boys. His association with YRF further underlines the production house’s continued focus on nurturing fresh and distinctive filmmaking talent. Under the leadership of Aditya Chopra, the studio has increasingly backed filmmakers with unique creative voices, including Mohit Suri, Sameer Saxena, and now Abhay Pannu. This approach has gained momentum following the remarkable success of Saiyaara, reaffirming YRF’s commitment to diverse storytelling and innovative cinematic ventures.

For Varun Dhawan, the upcoming film will mark his second collaboration with Yash Raj Films after the success of Sui Dhaaga. With the actor now set to front YRF’s maiden horror venture, anticipation surrounding the project is expected to grow as the studio prepares to expand its genre portfolio with a theatrical release planned for 2027.

Also Read : 10 years of Dishoom: Varun Dhawan recalls filming Rs. 3 crore helicopter stunt, says, “There’s nothing like hanging off a chopper”

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