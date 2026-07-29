As the action entertainer marks a decade, the ambitious Abu Dhabi sequence continues to be remembered for its large-scale execution and practical stunt work.

Sajid Nadiadwala's Dishoom has completed 10 years since its release, with one of the film's most talked-about moments continuing to be its helicopter chase sequence. Mounted on a reported budget of nearly Rs.3 crores, the action set piece reflected the scale of the 2016 buddy cop entertainer and required extensive planning during its shoot in Abu Dhabi.

10 years of Dishoom: Varun Dhawan recalls filming Rs. 3 crore helicopter stunt, says, “There’s nothing like hanging off a chopper”

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the sequence was filmed over four days with actors John Abraham and Varun Dhawan performing the stunt under the supervision of an international stunt team and a Royal Air Force pilot. The action scene was among the most technically demanding portions of the film and involved helicopters flying across the Abu Dhabi desert while the actors were secured with safety harnesses for the shoot.

Looking back at the experience, Varun Dhawan had earlier opened up about the challenges of filming the sequence. "That was scary. There's no preparation you can actually do for a chopper sequence. It's the air and the velocity with which it hits your face. Trust me, there's nothing like hanging off a chopper flying at a speed of 550 to 800 kmph. It's breath taking," he said.

Behind-the-scenes footage from the film showcases the coordination involved in executing the stunt, with multiple helicopters, extensive safety measures, and careful planning by the crew. Even a decade later, the making of the sequence remains a notable aspect of Dishoom, highlighting the emphasis on practical action during production.

Released in 2016, Dishoom featured John Abraham and Varun Dhawan as two cops on a mission to rescue a kidnapped Indian cricketer from a cricket bookie. Along with its action sequences, the film was also known for the chemistry between its lead actors, its soundtrack featuring songs such as ‘Sau Tarah Ke’ and ‘Jaaneman Aah’, and Akshay Kumar's special appearance.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Rohit Dhawan, Dishoom starred John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem, and Akshaye Khanna in key roles, while Parineeti Chopra, Akshay Kumar, and Nargis Fakhri made special appearances. Over the years, the film has continued to find an audience through television and streaming platforms, with its helicopter chase sequence remaining one of its most discussed action moments.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez wishes for Dishoom sequel; says, “I feel there is so much more than that story that could tell”

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