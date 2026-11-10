Shaad Randhawa has been a lucky charm since his debut film, Woh Lamhe (2006). He was then seen in other memorable films like Awarapan (2007), Aashiqui 2 (2013), Ek Villain (2014), etc. In 2025, he was the only common actor in the sleeper successes Saiyaara and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat; that's when he became a sensation on the internet and finally got his due. Earlier this year, he appeared in just one shot in Awarapan 2, and it was enough to generate whistles and hoots from moviegoers. Last year, it came to light that Shaad Randhawa had signed Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari. The film releases on November 27 and will clash with Gunmaaster G9. Bollywood Hungama has learned that Shaad is a part of the latter film as well.

EXCLUSIVE: Shaad Randhawa’s DOUBLE DHAMAAL on November 27! Actor to feature in BOTH Ayushmann Khurrana’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Emraan Hashmi’s Gunmaaster G9

In other words, Shaad will once again reunite with Emraan Hashmi after Awarapan and Awarapan 2. Interestingly, last month, Shaad Randhawa posted a picture in which he could be seen posing with Emraan Hashmi and Gunmaaster G9's director, Aditya Datt. In the caption, he wrote, ‘#GunmasterG9 ... Yeh film mein bhi ghuss jao kya?? Kya bolte bhai log?’. Many assumed that he was joking and had probably just paid a visit to Emraan and Aditya on the sets of Gunmaaster G9, with no actual role in the film.

However, a source told Bollywood Hungama, “Shaad Randhawa has a crucial role in Gunmaaster G9. The makers approached him and he was too happy to be a part of it. He shares a great camaraderie with Emraan off-screen as well and hence, the whole team was happy to have him on board.”

This is the first time in Shaad Randhawa’s 20-year-old career that he’ll have two releases on the same day. Both films are poles apart – while Yeh Prem Mol Liya is a clean family entertainer, Gunmaaster G9 is a massy musical actioner.

Gunmaaster G9’s trailer will be unveiled tomorrow, November 11, as announced by the makers. The promo is 2 minutes and 40 seconds long and has received an ‘A’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Earlier in the day, Bollywood Hungama reported that the trailer will be launched in a grand fashion at a multiplex in Pune.

Also Read: Emraan Hashmi looks intense with a smoking gun in new Gunmaaster G9 poster

More Pages: Gunmaaster G9 Box Office Collection

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