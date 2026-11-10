Emraan Hashmi bounced back as a hit machine with the recently released Awarapan 2. The film was a huge success, so expectations are immense for his next, Gunmaaster G9. The release of the film is less than three weeks away and its songs have already got noticed. Yesterday, the team behind the film announced that the much-awaited trailer will be out tomorrow, November 11. Bollywood Hungama has now learned that the makers have even organized an event to unveil the trailer.

EXCLUSIVE: Gunmaaster G9’s trailer to be launched in a grand fashion at a Pune multiplex

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “The trailer launch of films usually happens in Mumbai. But the team of Gunmaaster G9 decided to adopt an out-of-the-box approach. Hence, they are all set to launch the trailer of the film in a multiplex in Pune.”

The source explained, “Pune has a huge fan base for Emraan Hashmi and is one of the top-performing centres of the country. Hence, it made sense for the makers and the cast to travel to Pune to launch the trailer of their film.”

Bollywood Hungama has learned that Gunmaaster G9’s trailer event will be held at City Pride in Pune’s Kothrud area. The source added, “The whole team will be present at the launch and hence, it’ll be one of the most memorable events of the year.”

Gunmaaster G9’s trailer was passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an ‘A’ certificate on November 5. It has a runtime of 2 minutes and 40 seconds. The source revealed, “The teaser and the songs have given a hint about the world of the film and its characters. The trailer will now give a clear understanding of the film’s plot and of course will be full of mass-appealing moments.”

Besides Emraan Hashmi, the action entertainer also stars Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana. It is directed by Aditya Datt with music by none other than Himesh Reshammiya. Gunmaaster G9 is produced by Deepak Mukut, Sangeeta Ahir and Hunar Mukut. The action musical entertainer releases in cinemas this month, on November 27.

Also Read: Emraan Hashmi looks intense with a smoking gun in new Gunmaaster G9 poster

More Pages: Gunmaaster G9 Box Office Collection

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