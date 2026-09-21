Rohit Shetty has extended his support to Salman Khan after the actor addressed social media trolling, body-shaming and paparazzi culture during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20. Salman spoke about the way celebrities are subjected to comments about their appearance and personal lives, while also questioning the growing lack of etiquette on social media.

Rohit Shetty supports Salman Khan after his Bigg Boss 20 call-out on trolls: “Only unconditional prem for him”

Salman’s comments received support from several members of the film industry, including Varun Dhawan and Neha Dhupia. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has now also reacted to Salman’s remarks and shared a message of support for the actor.

On Sunday, Rohit took to Instagram and posted a video of Salman removing his shirt to show his physique while responding to trolls who had body-shamed him and called him “budha”. Sharing the video, Rohit wrote, “Only unconditional prem for him. Dear trollers, it's done bro.”

Rohit was not the only filmmaker to back Salman. Kunal Kohli also praised the actor for addressing issues surrounding social media behaviour and paparazzi culture. Sharing a video from the episode, Kohli wrote, “Respect...you made the most important points on social media etiquette, behaviour, trolls & paps and the people who follow n encourage such behaviour. Aur jab bhai bolta hai toh uske baad koi nahin bol sakta (When bhai speaks, no one else can speak).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)



During the episode, Salman spoke about the trolling that celebrities face over their appearance. He revealed that he too has been called “budha” on social media, while his reported bald look has also become a topic of discussion online.

The actor also addressed the trolling directed at Katrina Kaif over her post-pregnancy weight gain. Defending her, Salman said, “Everyone puts on weight after getting pregnant. When she returns to films, she will get back in shape. She wants to spend time with her family.”

Salman further criticised people who make money by putting others down and referred to them as parasites. He also spoke about actors choosing not to comment on political matters and questioned certain aspects of paparazzi culture. He criticised photographers for taking inappropriate pictures of female actors and said women should slap photographers if they feel uncomfortable.

The Bigg Boss 20 host also spoke about the criticism actors face when their films do not perform well, stressing that a flop should not determine an actor’s future as they continue to work hard to entertain audiences.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty is preparing for the next instalment of the Golmaal franchise. Golmaal 5 stars Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi and Shreyas Talpade, with Akshay Kumar in a key role. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 8, 2027.

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