At present, Hanuman Ansh is rocking the box office and has emerged as a miraculous super-hit. Interestingly, last year, another devotional film, Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate, witnessed a similar trajectory at the ticket window. For the first two weeks, it barely found an audience. However, the film gradually picked up momentum and went on to become the biggest Gujarati hit of all time. It collected more than Rs. 100 crores despite featuring no major stars and being made on a limited budget.

BREAKING: Vijay Deverakonda, not Ram Charan, to play Lord Krishna in Telugu remake of Gujarati blockbuster Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate

Recently, reports suggested that a Telugu remake of Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate is being planned, with Ram Charan reportedly being considered for the film. However, a source told Bollywood Hungama, “It’s indeed true that Laalo’s Telugu remake is in the works. But Ram Charan is not a part of it. It’s Vijay Deverakonda who has bagged the much-sought-after role of Lord Krishna.”

The source further said, “Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate’s Telugu version will be produced by the reputed filmmaker, Dil Raju. He recently bagged the Telugu remake rights. Vipul D Shah of Optimystix helped finalize this deal.”

About Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate

Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate tells the story of an auto-rickshaw driver who gets trapped in a secluded mansion after entering it with the intention of stealing valuables. Help arrives in the form of a mysterious man, who turns out to be none other than Lord Krishna. Directed by Ankit Sakhiya, the film starred Karan Joshi in the lead role, while Shruhad Goswami played Lord Krishna.

Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate was released in the dull pre-Diwali period, on October 10, 2025. The awareness was negligible and as a result, it initially received very little audience. In Week 1, it earned approximately Rs. 36 lakhs, while in the second week, it earned Rs. 28 lakhs approx. But from week 3, the film began to slowly see a rise in awareness and collections. It earned Rs. 70 lakhs in its third week. The collections jumped to Rs. 14 crores in the fourth week, after which the film became unstoppable.

The film was loved for its subject, execution, performances and music. The end-credit song, in particular, developed a fan following of its own, with audiences often breaking into dance inside cinemas when it played. Videos of these moments went viral on social media, further fuelling curiosity around the film and encouraging more people to watch it in theatres.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda opens up about his special bond with Sandeep Reddy Vanga; says, “It is beyond friendship”

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